He pleaded not guilty, and would re-appear before the Court on Friday January 27.

A Tarkwa Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢7,000.00 with two sureties, to Fredrick Mensah, a driver for allegedly stealing GHȼ6300.00 belonging to his employer.

The Prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah, told the Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Bart-plange Brew, that the complainant, Justice Armah, is the Manager of Goodness and Mercy Enterprise, dealers in safety equipment at Tarkwa.

He said between 2011 and 2014 the complainant employed the accused person as a driver and supplier in his firm.

Detective Amponsah said in the month of June 2013, the complainant requested for his statement of account from the Tarkwa branch of Merchant Bank and detected that an amount of 6,300 Ghana cedis had been withdrawn from his account by an unknown person.

The Prosecution said the complainant who highly suspected the accused, reported him to the police and he was arrested.

Chief Inspector Amponsah said when Mensah was interrogated he admitted that it was the complainant, who asked him to make all the withdrawals and that he gave the monies to him immediately he returned from the Bank, but the complainant denied the allegation.

Detective Amponsah said during investigations, the original exhibit cheques used for the withdrawals were retrieved from the Bank and it was suspected that the accused forged the signatories of the complainant before he succeeded in stealing the monies.

He said a letter was therefore attached to copies of the cheques in questioned together with the original signature of the complainant and forwarded to the Police Forensic Science laboratory in Accra for analysis.

He said on February 11, 2015, a comprehensive laboratory report which was received from the police proved that the accused person forged the signatories of the complainant to steal the amount involved.

Detective Amponsah said a duplicate docket of the case was sent to the Attorney General’s office in Sekondi for advice.

He said advice received after the investigation was that the accused person should be charged with the offence.