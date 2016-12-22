Domestic fires reduce in Central Region but overall fire incidents rise

Central Region recorded 539 fire outbreaks in the first three-quarters of 2016.The figure is 86 higher, 16 percent over the 453 fire incidents recorded over the same period last year.

Explanation

The Central Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ms Fanny Simpson, explained that the increase was as a result of the many bushfires recorded over the period.

According to Ms Simpson, the number of bushfires over the period increased from 91 to 241, an increase of 70 per cent.

She was briefing the press on fire issues in the region and the preparations the GNFS regional command had made for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

She noted that the prolonged and severe dry season and the unavailability of bushfire sub-committees in most of the district assemblies in the region also contributed to the increase in fire outbreaks.

Domestic/ institutional fires

On the contrary, she observed that domestic fires reduced during the period under review from 159 last year to 117.

There was one recorded institutional fire, as against six recorded in the first three quarters last year, she added.

Ms Simpson attributed that to an "Operation Let The People Hear" embarked upon by the GNFS which was followed by intensive fire safety educational programmes.

Christmas season

She cautioned the public to be vigilant and cautious during the Christmas season, saying "all combustible materials at this time of the year are dried up and stand a high risk of combustion."

She outlined measures by her regional command to reduce fire outbreaks to include patrols in public places, training programmes for personnel and vigorous fire safety education in churches, markets and community information centres.