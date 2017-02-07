Docket on Achimota School student forwarded to A-G

A duplicate docket on a 17-year-old third-year student of Achimota Senior High School who allegedly shot a female schoolmate with his father’s single-barrelled gun has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for advice.

The police told a Juvenile Court that investigations into the matter, which took place in Tema, had been completed and the court adjourned the case to February 1, 2017.

The accused is reported to have gone for his father’s gun under a bed with the intent of shooting into the air but ended up killing his friend, Lily Donkor, also a third- year student of the same school.

The court, presided over by Mrs Dora Gloria Araba Eshun, has preserved the accused person’s plea.

The facts, as narrated in court, are that about 2 p. m. on January 4, this year, Lily, who lived at Cantonments, visited the accused person at Community 8 in Tema.

While there, the prosecution said, the accused went to his father's room, picked his father's single-barrelled gun and shot the victim in the abdomen.

On January 5, this year, the accused told the police that he had intended to shoot into the air but the gravity of the gun changed course and hit the deceased.

According to the prosecution, Madam Gifty Billy, a neighbour who heard the gunshot, went to the scene, only to see the victim lying in a pool of blood.

The prosecution said Madam Billy rushed the victim to the Port Clinic in Tema. However, due to her condition, she was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where she died on admission.

The accused person has been granted bail.