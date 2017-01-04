District manager arrested for stealing 405 bags of cocoa

The Asmura District Manager of Unicom Commodities Ghana Ltd, a cocoa purchasing company, Abdul-Rahman Mohammed and an articulated truck driver, have been arrested for stealing 405 bags of cocoa belonging to the company.

Mohammed, together with the driver, Kwabena Frimpong are currently in police custody at the Ashanti Regional Police headquarters in Kumasi.

The driver was arrested at the Ntobroso Police barrier around 11:00 am on January 1, 2017 by the Nyinahin police following a tip-off as he was transporting the stolen cocoa to the Tema Harbour.

Abdul-Rahman on the other hand handed himself over to the police on January 2, after he was invited by the police to help investigate the case.

Background

The Police at the Ntobroso barrier in the Atwima Mponua District following a tip-off arrested the driver of the Man diesel articulated truck with registration number GT 9561Y loaded with 600 bags.

When questioned, the driver Kwabena Frimpong confirmed that he had been hired to transport the bags of cocoa to the harbour and a search in the truck discovered a way bill assigned to a different company.

According to the waybill, the cocoa was loaded on January 2, but the truck was arrested on the early hours of January 1, 2017.

When contacted, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Yussif Tanko, confirmed the story.