Devise innovative methodologies of teaching - Prof. Kuma tells lecturers

There has been a lot of public concern about the need for tertiary institutions to change their programmes to suit requirements of the industrial sector.

lecturers of tertiary institutions have been challenged to devise innovative methodologies of teaching to better prepare students for the job market after completion of their courses.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Prof. Jerry S.Y. Kuma, who said this at the 10th congregation and 50th anniversary celebration of the Ghana Christian University College at Amrahia, near Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region, said it was therefore pertinent for lecturers to be at the forefront to make this happen.

He said the time had come for lecturers to adopt a paradigm shift in their teaching practice to prepare students well enough for the global market.

The theme for the celebration was: “Celebrating excellence in transformational sector.”

Redesigning of curricula

Prof. Kuma, who was the guest speaker at the programme, also called for the redesigning of curricula for students in the tertiary institutions to make them industry related, pointing out that as it stands now, a lot of the courses read at the universities “have less focus on practicals with much attention rather on theory”.

That, he said, was contributing to the high spate of unemployment in the country, noting that the industries would always complain because the tertiary institutions were not able to meet their requirements with the kind of graduates they produced.

“There is the need to redesign our curricula to be in synch with industry demands so as to prepare our graduates for the next generation,” he said.

He emphasised that university education ought to mould students to become better people in society and wherever they found themselves in any part of the world, stressing, “An educational system that upholds integrity and patriotism is what can heal the land of Ghana of its numerous challenges.”

Graduation

In all, about 140 students graduated in programmes including Theology, Development Management, Conflict Management, Church Leadership and Youth Ministry.

The acting President of the Ghana Christian University College, Dr Nelson Swedstrup Ahlijah, appealed to the government to support private tertiary institutions with educational materials to enhance quality education in the country.

“There is no denying the fact that private universities are playing a critical role in the provision of quality education to Ghanaians.”

“But they cannot continue to do so if the government and the stakeholders in the sector fail to give the necessary support they need to enhance their activities,” he said.