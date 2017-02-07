Death toll in Techiman-Kintampo road accident rises

The death toll in the accident that occurred on the Techiman-Kintampo Highway last Friday has increased to nine. Five of the deaths occurred on the spot while one other person died at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.

However, three of the 32 injured, who were receiving treatment at the hospital, also died last Saturday.

The Techiman Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Andrews Kofi Okonengye, told the Daily Graphic yesterday that some of the injured had been discharged while others were still receiving treatment at the hospital

He could, however, not provide the names of the three who died last Saturday.

Recall

Last Friday, six people died in an accident between Bono Manso and Nipahiamoa on the Techiman-Kintampo Highway when a DAF bus collided with a DAF truck.

The DAF bus, with registration number AS 2733-V, was travelling from Bolgatanga to Kumasi with an unspecified number of passengers, while the DAF truck, with registration number AS 6615-11, was travelling to Paga with empty tomato crates and five passengers, including the driver.