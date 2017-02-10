Death toll in Bimbilla riots now 10

The death toll in the Bimbilla chieftaincy conflict now stands at 10 after the initial two that was reported on Thursday.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed this to Graphic Online said the security forces deployed to the area are firmly on the ground and calm has returned to the Bimbilla township.

ASP Tetteh earlier told the Graphic Online that 17 persons have also been arrested in connection with Thursday's gun battle between the two feuding factions in the Bimbilla chieftaincy conflict which was reignited as a result of an alleged enskinment of a sub-chief in Bimbilla on Thursday.