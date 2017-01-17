Day 2: Asanteman mourns Asantehemaa

They are at the palace to pay their last respects to the Queen Mother, who reigned for 39 years and died at age 111 in November last year.

Many mourners from various parts of the country and beyond have converged at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on the second day of the four-day burial rites for the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afua Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

As custom demands, this week’s rites, known in Akan as “Doteyie” [soil] represents only the burial rites. The final funeral rites would be organised a year later, after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has enstooled a successor.

“Doteyie” in Akan refers to soil. Thus ‘Doteyie’ connotes the rites which are being performed before the Queen Mother is interred.

She would be buried on Thursday after a two-hour church service at the Dwabirem at the Manhyia Palace.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr John Kudalor is expected at the palace on Tuesday to file past the body of the Queen Mother to show his last respects.

A representation from the Catholic Church, led by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Kumasi, Most Rev Gabriel Yaw Anokye, and the immediate past president of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Bishop Osei Bonsu were at the palace on Tuesday morning to mourn with Asanteman.

A delegation from the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) was also at the Dwabirem at 10:55am to mourn with Asanteman and the Asantehene, whose biological mother is the Asantehemaa.

The event has brought to focus the rich culture and custom of Asanteman as cultural displays of various forms are on display.

There is drumming and dancing amidst the firing of muskets.

The many fetish priests who poured libation and recited incantations on the first day of lying in state are however absent on the second day.

Chiefs from other parts of the country are expected to pay their last respects to the Queen Mother on the second day of lying in state.

The Dagomba Chief arrived at the Palace at 11:45am.

The Dadiesoba Chief, Nana Kofi Atobra, who traditionally is the body guard of the Asantehene together with his warriors were on display firing muskets at various intervals.

The Dadiesoba Chief on Monday traditionally disarmed the Bantamahene, Baafour Amankwatia VI by collecting the guns his entourage carried. The Bantamahene is the Traditional warlord of the Asantehene. His disarmament by the Dadiesoaba chief {Bodyguard} signified that, even though he was a warlord, he had no powers to protect the Asantehene and thus could not carry his guns close to the Asantehene.

The entire occasion has been incident free as of now according to the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Yusif Tanko who speaks for the police told Graphic Online that no incident has been reported as of now.

He said mourners have been complying with directives from the police especially with regards to traffic control.

The late Queen Mother would lie in state until Thursday when she would be moved to the Bantama Mausoleum (Ban mu) for a brief stopover and later to the Breman Mausoleum (Ban mu) at midnight for interment.

The Asantehene would nominate a successor afterwards and the final funeral rites would be organized a year later.

