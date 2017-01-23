Dag Heward-Mills homophobic sermon angers South African celeb

The founder and Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills drew the ire of a South African celebrity this weekend after delivering a homophobic sermon at a Soweto church.

The celebrity, choreographer Somizi Mhlongo, a self-professed homosexual is reported to have stormed out of the Grace Bible Church after the Ghanaian preacher described homosexuality as unnatural.

“That’s nature. Dogs, cats, leopards. Which animal has one partner? It’s just like homosexuality, you don’t have male and male. You don’t find two male dogs, two male lions, two male impala’s, two male lizards. You don’t find that in nature. That is unnatural. There is nothing like that in nature”, Bishop Heward-Mills preached.

The blond-haired choreographer later uploaded an Instagram video asking pastors if homosexuals are not welcome in their churches.

In the video, Somizi says he was enjoying the sermon till Heward-Mills started talking about how homosexuality was disgusting, sinful and abhorred by even animals.

“I would like to make a plea to churches and mine particularly because I got to Grace Bible Church. Pastor Mosa Sono, say it out that ‘homosexuality is not allowed. Homosexuality is a sin. Gay people must not come to our church.’

“Say it so that we know, because we go to church to speak to our God whom I believe accepts me for who I am, whom I believe created me the way I am.

“I did not wake up and say ‘I’m gay today’. I believe that God created me the way I am. God loves me the way I am. What the other people say about me is none of my business,” he said.

Watch Bishop Dag Heward-Mills sermon below;