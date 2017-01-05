CSIR holds thanksgiving service

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has organised its second inter-faith thanksgiving service at its head office. The officiating clergy were Reverend Canon Anthony Eiwuley of the Anglican church, Reverend Silas Amponsah, Presbyterian Church of Ghana; Reverend Dr Abboah-Offei, Methodist Church, and Sheikh Nkrumah of the Islamic Faith.

The sermon

In his exhortation, Reverend Dr Abboah-Offei called on Ghanaians to seek the face of God in everything.

He called for the blessings of God on the CSIR so that it would lead the nation by using the transforming powers of science, technology and innovation towards sustainable development.

Rev. Dr Abboah-Offei said he was very happy to see what science and technology was doing in the lives of the people in some Arab countries and Rwanda where he visited recently.

Rev. Amponsah exhorted Ghanaians to give praise to God for securing the peace for Ghana despite the frightening prophecies of doom by some men of God before the general election.

Rev. Canon Eiwuley also offered prayers for all the departed members of staff.

The selected Bible passages were read by the following management staff: Dr Victor Agyeman, Director General; Prof. (Mrs) E.M. Entsua-Mensah, Deputy Director-General; Dr J. A. Ampofo, Director of Water Research Institute; Dr Agyenim Boateng, Director, CSIR-IIR; Dr E. K. Adu, Director, Animal Research Institute; Dr (Mrs) Mary Obodai, Director, Forest Research; Dr Joel Sam Director, CSIR-INSTI, and Dr George Essegbey, Director CSIR-STEPRI.