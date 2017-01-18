Court orders medical examination on Afoko

The Accra High Court has ordered a medical examination to ascertain the health status of Gregory Afoko, the man accused of killing the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Adams Mahama.

This is the second time that the court, presided over by Mr Justice L.L. Mensah, has given such a directive.

In October last year, the court directed the Director of Prisons to ensure that Afoko received medical care after Afoko had gone to court with a swollen arm.

Based on that, Afoko underwent surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The hospital presented a medical report on the accused person’s condition in November last year.

Deteriorating condition

At yesterday’s hearing of the case, counsel for Afoko, Mr Osafo Buabeng, informed the court that his client’s condition had deteriorated.

In view of that, Mr Justice Mensah ordered a second medical examination on the accused person.

“The medical doctor should re-examine him and provide the court with a comprehensive report on his condition before January 31, 2016,’’ he ordered.

The court further directed the Director of Prisons to ensure that Afoko received the required medical care.

Consequently, the court adjourned the case to February 7, 2017.

Status of case

Afoko has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Before Afoko’s health became an issue, Alhaji Mahama’s wife, Hajia Zainabu Adams, was being led by the prosecution to give her evidence-in-chief.

That, and her cross-examination by the defence team, are expected to continue immediately Afoko’s health issue is sorted out.

Facts

According to the facts of the case, on May 14, 2015, Gregory’s brother, Mr Paul Afoko, and Mr Kwabena Agyepong, then National Chairman and General Secretary, respectively, of the NPP, arrived in Bolgatanga for a meeting.

Mahama, the prosecution claimed, organised some thugs to violently attack the two, scuttling the planned meeting at the Azumsolon Guest House, accusing them of campaigning against the flag bearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and also not notifying him (Mahama) of the meeting.

The situation, according to the prosecution, was later brought under control by the police, adding that Gregory, who was then upset, confronted Mahama but was chased away by some thugs.

Another group

The facts also noted that Gregory and one Asabke Alangdi formed another youth group in their bid to protect persons perceived to be against Nana Akufo-Addo.

It said Gregory and Alangdi held a series of meetings with the youth and, on May 20, 2015 they laid ambush at Mahama’s residence with a substance suspected to be acid.

“Mahama returned home around 11:10 p.m. in his pick-up vehicle, with registration number NR 761 – 14, and immediately he parked the vehicle in front of his house, Gregory and Asabke went close and signalled him to roll down the glass.

“Mahama identified the suspects to be party members and rolled down the glass to talk to them. Suddenly, the suspects poured the substance, suspected to be acid, on his head, face and other parts of his body and fled on a motorbike.

“Mahama started screaming for help and his wife, Hajia Adams, went to his aid and managed to bring him out of the vehicle,” the prosecution said.