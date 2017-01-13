Court orders KMA properties to be sold

A Kumasi High Court has granted an order of fieri facias (fi.fa) to Fredco F.D. Company Limited, a waste collection company, to sell three buildings of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to defray a judgement debt of GH¢4.3 million against the assembly.

Late last year, Fredco F.D. obtained a similar fi.fa and attached three vehicles of the KMA and promised to go for more immovable properties of the assembly if the amount from the sale of the vehicles was not enough to defray the GH¢4.3 million judgement debt.

Action

Around midday yesterday, a Sheriff from the court posted the order of fi.fa on the walls of the residence of the Chief Executive of the KMA at Nhyiaeso in Kumasi.

The properties of the KMA mentioned in the fi.fa are Plot No. 9, Old Bekwai Road, Kumasi; Plot No. 9, Old Peter’s Avenue, Kumasi, also referred to as the Mayor’s Residence, and Plot No. 8 Block K, Nhyiaeso, Kumasi.

Vehicles

Last year, lawyers for Fredco F.D. attached three vehicles of the KMA after the company had garnished some bank accounts of the assembly.

Court officials from the Kumasi High Court (Commercial Division) were on the premises of the KMA to execute the court order and seize the three vehicles which were to be auctioned to pay part of the GH¢4.3 million judgement debt due the company for collecting refuse at the Kejetia Market Terminal from 2007 to 2012.

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the lawyer for Fredco F.D., Mr Shaddrack Yeboah Obeng, said his client had a contract with the KMA to collect rubbish at the Kejetia Market Terminal but, unfortunately, the assembly failed to pay the company.

After several unsuccessful attempts to compel the KMA to pay the money, he said, his clients instructed him to resort to the law court.

He added that after several court appearances, lawyers for the KMA agreed that the assembly was liable and, therefore, the assembly would arrange to settle the debt but failed to do so.