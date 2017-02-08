Court fines community police assistant for breach of trust

Abubakar Hussein, 39, who was attached to the Buokrom Police Station, pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent breach of trust and was convicted on his own plea.

The Asokore Mampong District Court yesterday convicted a community police assistant (CPA) of misappropriating funds belonging to a couple which were entrusted to his care.

He was subsequently convicted by the court, presided over by Mrs Portia Molly Anafo Salia, and fined GH¢600 or in default serve six months in prison with hard labour.

Abubakar, who acted as a debt collector on behalf of the complainants, Mr and Mrs Agyei Mensah, collected GH¢1,800 from people who owed the couple but failed to remit same to them.

Facts

Presenting the facts of the case, Sergeant Samuel Mensah told the court that sometime in October last year, a witness in the case introduced Abubakar to the complainants.

He said the complainants were traders and resided at Ayeduase, while Abubakar was then a mechanic resident at Aboabo, both suburbs of Kumasi.

He said during a conversation, Abubakar got to know that some people were indebted to the complainants.

Sgt Mensah said Abubakar volunteered to retrieve the debts and managed to retrieve GH¢1,800.

However, after collecting the money from the debtors, Abubakar went into hiding until he was spotted on January 30, 2017 and arrested.