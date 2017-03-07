Court declares Gregory Afoko "fit" to stand trial

The court, presided over by Mr Justice Lawrence L. Mensah, made the decision based on a medical report presented by the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on the health status of the accused.

The Accra High Court has declared Gregory Afoko, the man accused of murdering of the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahama Adams, fit to stand trial.

Consequently, the court has fixed March 23, 24, 30 and 31, 2017 as the subsequent dates for the continuation of the case.

In January this year, the court ordered that Afoko should be medically examined after he appeared in court with a swollen arm.

Gregory Afoko, who a brother of suspended Chairman of the NPP, Mr Paul Afoko, is standing trial on charges of conspiracy to commit crime and murder of the late Mahama Adams.

He has been accused of attacking the former NPP Chairman with acid, which led to his death.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.