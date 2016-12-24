COTVET to retrain technical, vocational skills holders for job market

A policy framework that will ensure that persons with technical and vocational skills training from both the formal and informal sectors are retrained and given certification for easy employment in industries has been adopted by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET).

Known as the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Policy, the framework is meant to provide persons with technical and vocational background in the informal sector with theoretical training, while equipping those in the formal sector with a lot of practical training.

The policy was adopted last Thursday after a validation workshop in Accra by some stakeholders in the technical and vocational sector.

Benefits of policy

In a presentation, a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Dr Ebenezer Adaku, said the policy was timely.

He stated that the RPL policy would motivate and boost the confidence of individuals by giving formal recognition for knowledge, skills and competence combined with theory.

Dr Adaku added that the framework would provide a more easy process that would ensure that interested persons would be fully equipped for the job market.

Bridging the gap

Briefing journalists after the programme, the Policy Planning, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator for COTVET, Mr Samuel Thompson, said the policy would go a long way to bridge the gap between those in the formal and informal sector.

“This policy, I believe, will resolve the issue of unemployment where graduates usually struggle after school before they are employed,” he said.

Even though COTVET would be the implementing agency, Mr Thompson said it would work in collaboration with stakeholders such as the technical universities, the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) and the industries in the country.

Certification

He explained that the certification would have to be approved by all the stakeholders before they are issued.

“Industry, technical and vocational educational training institutions will be mandated to set up standards and guidelines on the kinds of courses and programmes to read which will usually be industry-focused,” he added.

In view of COTVET’s preparation, Mr Thompson said it had already developed some manuals and documents which would ensure a smooth running of the various programmes when they are finally rolled out.