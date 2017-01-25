COP Timbilla fired over alleged involvement in recruitment scam

Mr Timbilla’s dismissal is as a result of his alleged involvement in a police recruitment scam in 2015.

Former Director General in-charge of Human Resource at the Ghana Police Service, COP Patrick Timbilla has been fired, Graphic Online has gathered.

Mr Timbilla Timbilla was interdicted after it was found that his signature was on fake admission letters which were sent out to some hundreds of young men and women applying to be recruited into the Service.

Background

On February 28, 2015, hundreds of people had turned up at five police training depots for enlistment into the Ghana Police Service but they left disappointed after they found out it was a scam.

It was found out that their recruitment letters, which bore Mr Timbilla’s signature, were fake and that the purported enlistment was a fraud.

The victims of the scam, who had gone to the Kumasi, Koforidua, Pwalugu, Accra and Ho Police depots with their luggage to begin the training, claimed they had been made to part with between GH¢2,000 and GH¢3,500 to recruiters of the fraudulent exercise.

The Police Administration set up a Special Investigations Taskforce, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr Bright Oduro, to look into the alleged scam.

Persons involved

The taskforce investigated 14 people, including three police officers and 11 civilians.

The three police officers included Mr Timbilla.

Mr Timbilla was interdicted after he was mentioned by some of the suspects to be connected with the recruitment scam.

The other police officers are General Corporal Gideon Sarpong of the Visibility Unit, Takoradi, and Constable Ruth Agyiri, 27, Central Police Station, Koforidua.