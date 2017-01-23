Conference to promote competition among the youth in the global market ends

The conference, themed: “Africa Rising” brought together participants from across the West African region and speakers from the United States of America and Ghana.

A two-day conference aimed at exploring the possibilities of building long-term relationships between African countries has come to an end with a call on the youth to challenge the status-quo and rise for change.

Organisers of the conference, Global Solutions Outreach, said the conference was aimed at providing a platform that would enable innovators to network and facilitate innovation among the youth in Ghana and its neighbouring West African countries.

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Solutions Outreach, Rev Solomon Baddo, challenged participants to seek innovation in the areas of medicine, education, business and entrepreneurship, leadership, governance and ministry leadership and use such innovations to foster change, development and unity on the continent.

Rev Baddo also urged relevant organisations and the research community to dialogue and implement the innovation agenda that may drive the continent forward.

“Colonialism has divided us and we as Africans have not learnt to appreciate each other. The significance of progress is not human nor things, money nor power, but respecting each other”, he stated

“If whatever we have been taught is being utilized and implemented, in our homes, work places, we can then effect the change we want. As Africans, we must rise in order to develop our nation. Africa is not going to be developed by the Westerners nor Asians, but to be developed by Africans,” he added.