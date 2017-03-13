He said when they did that it would help in achieving efficiency in the health sector.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, has stated that it is essential for health institutions to come up with strategic plans, particularly with regard to the mobilisation and utilisation of funds.

“An efficient financial management system that avoided waste, improved income and assets, regulated expenses and ensured sustainability of work processes, was bound to succeed,” he said.

Mr Osei Mensah was speaking in Kumasi at the annual Ashanti Regional Health Performance Review for 2016, on the theme, “Efficient Financial Management – A Tool for Achieving SDG3”.

It was his first public assignment since assuming office barely two weeks ago.

He recalled that as a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe and a member of the Public Accounts Committtee (PAC), a number of institutions that appeared before the PAC had not utilised their internally generated funds efficiently.

He called on the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to endeavour therefore to utilise funds generated internally in such a way that would greatly improve the health of the people.

SDG3 to end poverty

The Ashanti Regional Minister urged the regional directorate of the GHS to make efficient management of its financial resources a top priority.

He noted that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were a call for action to end poverty, protect the earth and ensure that all people enjoyed peace and prosperity.

He said the SDG3 in particular had the goal of addressing major health issues, including reproductive health, maternal and child health, communicable and non-communicable diseases.

“In addition it aims to achieve universal health coverage and access for all as well as ensure that medicines and vaccines are affordable, of quality and effective,” he said.

He said also that the SDG3 called for improved and efficient health financing.

Clean water & sanitation

Mr Osei Mensah said over the years progress had been made on increasing access to clean water and improving sanitation in order to reduce the incidence of diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, polio and HIV.

He said to achieve acceptable health outcomes it would be prudent for stakeholders from allied health institutions to share ideas on the way forward.

He commended the GHS for the work done so far, saying that, “government appreciates the immense contribution of the Ghana Health Service in providing the citizenry with good health but more still needed to be done”.

“I take this opportunity to urge you not to relent in your efforts at improving and sustaining the gains and achievements made so far over the years,” he added.