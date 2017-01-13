COCOBOD boss asked to handover office

The directive is contained in a letter dated January 12 2017 and signed by the Executive Secretary to the president Nana Asante Bediatuo.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Dr Stephen Opuni to vacate post not later than 5:00pm Friday, January 13, 2017.

The directive, the letter said, is pursuant to section 14(1) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

“Pursuant to section 14 (1) of the Presidential (Transition) Act 2012, (Act 845) and paragraph 6 of schedule thereto, you ceased to hold office as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board upon assumption of office of his Excellency the president of the Republic,” the letter read.

“You are directed to handover your office to His Excellency, the President’s representative at the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under relevant law,” it added.

"In view of the urgency attached to this matter, please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as Chief Executive of Ghana Board not later than 5:00pm on January 13, 2017," it concluded.

Below is a copy of the letter

Dr Opuni was appointed Chief Executive of Ghana COCOBOD on November30, 2013.

He was formerly the Chief Executive of the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority.