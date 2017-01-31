Classroom block collapses on pupils; 6 reported dead

Three pupils who are in critical conditions have been admitted at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital at Breman-Asikuma.

Six kindergarten pupils are reported dead after a classroom block of the Gyambra Methodist School in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region collapsed on them.

The pupils were said to be playing behind the classroom block when the dilapidated building collapsed on them.

The District Director of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Samuel Donkor, who witnessed the incident, told Citi FM that the classroom block had developed some cracks.

According to him, the headmaster of the school had proposed to levy the pupils at the last Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) meeting to renovate the block.