CJ admonishes leadership to imbibe moral values

The Chief Justice, Mrs Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, has observed that the best way to dispense justice and build a strong moral attitude for national development is for the leadership to thrive on biblical principles.

She has also urged Christians to read the Bible and adhere to the moral values that are enshrined in it in order to build a just, disciplined and progressive country.

“We all desire a better Ghana. We are all clamouring for a just and fair society where decency and discipline reigns, where bribery and corruption have no place to thrive.

“Those things cannot be attained outside a transformed life, a life not ruled and ordered by the word of God,” she stressed.

Justice Wood made those observations while speaking at the closing ceremony of the National Bible Reading Marathon (NBRM) held in Accra yesterday.

Bible Marathon

The NBRM, organised by the Men’s Ministry of the Church of Pentecost (COP), in collaboration with the Bible Society of Ghana, is an initiative to read the entire Bible in five days.

The event, which started last Sunday on the theme: “Come, Let’s Reason Together: The Bible Way”, was meant to whip up interest in the reading of the Bible among members of the public.

Some of the participants in the five-day event, drawn from the clergy, the political leadership, academia and a section of the public, took turns to read the 66 books of the Bible.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Wusu, kick-started the NBRM last Sunday by reading Genesis Chapter One, while the Chief Justice climaxed the event by reading Revelation Chapter 22.

Admonishment

Justice Wood admonished Christians, especially those in leadership positions, to imbibe the moral values espoused in the Bible in all aspects of national life.

“As Christians, the Bible is the compass that points the way and directs our path in our individual and collective lives, teaching us what is right or wrong,” she added.

She described the theme for the event as appropriate because it reflected the need to stay away from “behaviour that does not promote national development.”

Citing the examples of King Solomon and other biblical characters, the Chief Justice asked the youth to seek knowledge by spending more time on reading the Bible, instead of focusing on social media.

Reflect Christ

The Director of the Men’s Ministry of the COP, Apostle Emmanuel Ankra-Badu, called on Christians to let the character of Jesus reflect in all aspects of their lives.

According to him, Christianity was a call to serve, for which reason he urged Christians in leadership positions to be guided by the virtues of transparency, hard work and fairness in their lines of duty.

He said the subsequent editions of the initiative would take place at the regional and district levels in order to give it a wider coverage.