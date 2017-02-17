CID releases Kofi Adams’ vehicles

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has released five vehicles that it impounded from the home of the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kofi Adams.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of the CID, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, said the vehicles were released after the CID discovered that the they were the personal vehicles of Mr Adams.

“After investigations, we realised that the vehicles were not state-owned vehicles,” he said.

Seized vehicles

The five vehicles —two Toyota Land Cruiser V8s and three Nissan Hard Body pick-ups — were seized from the politician’s house in Tema following allegations that some officials of the immediate past NDC government had kept state vehicles.

They were seized by a taskforce apparently set up by the government to retrieve all of such vehicles which were thought to have been illegally taken away by officials of the previous administration.

Reports confirmed by Mr Adams indicated that the vehicles were seized while he had travelled to the United Arab Emirates.

He said six men claiming to be National Security officials came to his house before he travelled but he managed to stop them from taking the vehicles.

The National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, also confirmed that he did not issue any orders for the vehicles to be confiscated.

Mr Adams added that other officials returned to his house after he had travelled and forcibly took the vehicles away after threatening a young man in his house.

Controversy

The seizure of the vehicles and other properties from past government functionaries has become a controversial matter which always generates heated debates between the political divide in the country.

One school of thought has advocated that the practice of government functionaries buying their official vehicles must be stopped.