She, therefore, urged church leaders to take a keen interest in the workings of the concept to resolve conflicts even among their members.

The Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood, has asked churches to adopt Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to resolve disputes instead of resorting to the law courts.

The Chief Justice made this call when the leadership of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, led by its Moderator, Rt. Rev Dr Seth Agidi, paid a courtesy call on her.

The visit formed part of the church’s efforts to build a social relationship with the various arms of government and discuss issues that border on the welfare of the nation.

The leadership had earlier visited the Presidency and Parliament.

Role of church

Briefing the media after the meeting which was held behind closed doors, the EP Church moderator said the major highlights were the role of the church in resolving conflicts across the country.

He said the meeting afforded the church the opportunity to commend the Chief Justice for the role of ensuring justice in the country.

Rt. Rev Dr Agidi said the church had over the years played key roles in conflict resolution and cited the example of the former Moderator of the church, Very Rev Dr Boamah, who was at a point the Chairman of the Volta Regional Peace Council, and led efforts to broker peace in the Nkonya-Alavanyo conflict, until recently when it flared up again.

He said the church was present and had facilities in conflict areas, including Bimbila and Yendi in the Northern Region, and was therefore contributing to finding lasting solutions to conflicts.

“We are collaborating to find justice and peace in those areas.”

He said the church had over the years been involved in discussions with chiefs and elders in the conflict areas to resolve their disputes amicably.