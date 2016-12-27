Christians urged to Celebrate Christ in Joy

Reverend Father Jonas Ataara, Catholic Priest at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Bolgatanga on Christmas day urged Christians to walk in the life and light of Jesus in order to receive true joy and peace.

Rev. Ataara said the birth of Christ has been symbolized in his death by accepting the challenge to die to save humanity from the evils bestowed on man by the action of Adam and Eve.

He said it was therefore imperative for members of the congregation to walk in the light of Christ to receive the light of life through obedience to the words of Christ.

The Catholic Priest made the call in his homily at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

He said there was no better gift at Christmas than walking in the light of Christ and called on Christians to obey and receive the joy Christ assured them.

At the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga, members of the congregation were charged as they danced to praise songs.

Rev. Cannon Dennis Tong who preached the sermon charged members of the congregation to use Christ’s birth to reconcile with friends, families and colleague workers they had issues with.

He reminded them to concede to the fact that they were humans and could not leave perfect lives in a society that was porous with its own problems and said as Christians the best opportunity to reconcile had availed itself through the birth of Christ.

Rev Tong who is also the Parish Priest called on Christians to celebrate the birth of Christ in moderation, admonished that people should not take advantage of the occasion to soak themselves in alcohol with the pretext that they were celebrating Christ.

At the Ebenezer Methodist Church also in Bolgatanga, Reverend Cosmos Bayakah, said Christ’s birth was a period for all to rejoice.

Preaching on a theme “shalom”, Rev. Bayakah indicated that the circumstances surrounding the birth of Christ depicted the humility in Christ as a sacrificial lamb, and called on Christians to project good qualities and seek the face of God.

He said "we are in the last days and therefore all should follow God's words and avoid what is unacceptable”.