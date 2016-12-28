Christians mark birth of Christ with church services

Charismatic and pentecostal churches joined their orthodox counterparts to celebrate the birth of Christ last Sunday.

Because the day fell on Sunday, a worship day for the majority of Christians, the worshippers appropriately adorned themselves for what to many of them, was a two-fold occasion.

Amid singing, dancing and sermons, the congregation, including children, rejoiced for the birth of the leader of the Christian faith and the blessings God had bestowed on them during the year.

From Sunyani, Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah reports that the Bishop-elect of the Brong Ahafo Diocese of the Methodist Church, the Very Reverend Daniel Kwasi Tannor, in a sermon on Christmas Day, called on the public to use the Christmas period to reconcile with people who might have offended them during the year.

He explained that the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, brought hope to mankind and reconciled God with the people.

Rev. Tannor called on all Ghanaians to strive to maintain the peace that the Ghana was enjoying since the country could not develop in an atmosphere of chaos and confusion.

The chapel was filled to capacity and many others had to listen to the sermon and partake in the service from outside the church room.

Bolgatanga

The Bolgatanga District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend James Awuni, entreated religious bodies to pray fervently for God to grant the incoming government the wisdom and grace to effectively tackle the development challenges facing the country, reports Vincent Amenuveve.

He urged Ghanaians to use the season to thank God for a peaceful general election and cautioned the public not to take the prevailing peace for granted.

Cape Coast

Shirley Asiedu-Addo reports that Christians trooped to churches to mark the birth of Christ last Sunday and to thank God for a peaceful election.

The Bishop of the Central Regional Council of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Jake Godwyll, assured Ghanaians that God will fulfil his promises concerning the nation and in the lives of faithful individuals.

At the Ebenezer Methodist Church, Siwdo, the Superintendent Minister, Very Rev. John Quayson, entreated the public, especially Christians, to let the peace that came with the birth of Christ to reflect in every aspect of their lives.

Accra/Tema

The Associate Pastor of the Lord’s Pentecostal Church International (LPCI), Baatsona-Spintex, Pastor David Wuaku, called on the public to persevere in everything they did to ensure progression in life, reports Ohenewaa Osei-Appiah.

Citing Joseph in the Bible as an example, he said though Joseph’s brothers persecuted him, he never gave up in life and on God.

“His brothers despised him because he had the dream which meant that he would one day become a leader over them, so they sold him,” he added.

He quoted Genesis 37: 19-20, 36, which is the narrative of how Joseph was sold into slavery, due to the hatred of his siblings and advised Christians not to give up even in tribulations and trials.

Spiritual revival

At the St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Adentan, Theresah Esson reports that a visiting Priest from the Kumasi Catholic Archdiocese, Reverend Father Mark Francis, said Christmas was a reminder to Christians that God’s son became man so that he could die to save mankind from sin.

He, therefore, exhorted the congregation to use the opportunity that the season offered to reflect on His life and be reborn in their spiritual walk.

He noted that many Christians, all over the world, celebrated the day by expressing their love for family and friends, and stressed the need for Christians to also use the occasion for the rebirth of their lives as the followers of Christ.

“To understand the birth of Christ, we must practically ensure that the reason behind the season impacted on our lives as Christians,” he urged, adding that the reason for the coming of the Lord had been disregarded by some Christians, stressing that the sacrificial gift of salvation that Christ gave to all, was not well appreciated by some Christians

Reconciliation

The Head Pastor of the Lifeline Assemblies of God at Swanlake Road, Kaneshie, Reverend Jacob Botchway, in a sermon, said the birth of Christ carried a message of reconciliation and, therefore, urged all political leaders and individuals to set aside their differences and put Ghana first.

“The birth of Christ has brought reconciliation to the country,” he added and also urged the youth to walk in the path of Christ and desist from evil deeds, Reports Dennis Agyei Boateng.

St Stephen’s Day

Salome Donkor reports from Sakumono that the Anointed One Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Sakumono Main, near Tema, observed St Stephen's Day on December 27 with a confirmation, baptism and graduation ceremony for some members of the congregation.

The ceremony, which was spirit-filled, was characterised with song ministration and performance by members of the Children's Service, using action-oriented songs.

Preaching the sermon on the theme, “Bold witness of Christ”, the Minister in charge, Rev. Emmanuel Adu-Tetteh, advised Christians to serve the Lord in humility, boldness and with wisdom, pointing out that the Lord would open the doors of heaven to those who served Him in that manner, and they would never be found wanting.

On the just-ended general election, he urged Ghanaians to use the festive season to thank God for a peaceful general election and continue to live in peace, stressing that the prevailing peace should not be taken for granted.

He entreated religious bodies to pray fervently for God to grant the incoming government the wisdom and grace to effectively tackle the development challenges facing the country.

“Our Redeemer Jesus will redeem and restore our status,” Rev. Adu-Tetteh asserted and said it was for the sake of peace and love that God gave the world his only begotten Son to die for our sins.”

He, therefore, urged Christians to use the occasion to show love and compassion to the destitute.