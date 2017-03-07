Christianborg Castle to become presidential museum

Popularly called ‘The Castle’, the Christianborg Castle served as the seat of the government of Ghana until 2013 when it was moved to the Flagstaff House.

The Christianborg Castle at Osu, which used to serve as the seat of government, is to be turned into a Presidential Museum to provide in-depth historical details on all former presidents of the country.

The area also serves as the resting place of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Legacy project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the facility as part of activities to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board and the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence.

He also opened an exhibition dubbed “Ghana— the road to independence, which showcases Ghanaians who played meaningful roles in the country’s fight, for independence.

The President said “as part of the activities marking Ghana’s 60th anniversary and to celebrate the Museums and Monuments Board’s 60th anniversary, I am here at this ancient Christianborg Castle to inaugurate a 60th anniversary legacy project, the Presidential Museum of Ghana.”

He, thereafter, tasked the Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture to spearhead the transformation of the old castle into a museum that celebrated past presidents and inspired all to look to their achievements and learn lessons with which they could contribute to Ghana’s progress and by so doing leave a worthwhile legacy for future generations.

The President recalled that the Christianborg Castle, originally built by the Danes, became the seat of government in 1877 when Accra became the capital city.

He recounted that in 2013 the seat of government was moved to what was then known as Jubilee House (later changed to Flagstaff House) a legacy project built to mark Ghana’s 50th anniversary of independence.

The tourism vision

“This castle is, therefore, a perfect location to house a museum which celebrates the achievements and the lives of the presidents who spent their time working in it,” he explained.

He said the vision was to have a museum which would house presidential artefacts, presidential papers, waxworks of our presidents and also have on display personal possessions such as books, artworks and items of clothing that would allow the nation to honour their memories appropriately.

“One interesting exhibit at this museum would surely be the room the British Queen Elizabeth II slept in during her state visit to Ghana in 1960 and there would also be bookshops, research rooms, well-manicured gardens and sculptures and artworks rendered by Ghana’s finest craftsmen and artists for researchers,” he announced.

The government’s focus

President Akufo-Addo said the steps being taken by the government was an indication of the special attention it intended to pay towards the development and promotion of tourism, investment, innovation, the pursuit of service excellence and meaningful partnerships would be the means towards the realisation of the grand vision of growth, progress and prosperity.

The President said he had instructed the Minister for Tourism to rapidly convene an ‘investment in culture’ forum which would among other things focus on the necessary investments towards the restoration of the country’s forts and castles, provision of access for the creative communities of singers, dancers and filmmakers to investment and ensuring a vibrant cultural content for both domestic and international tourism.

The forum, he instructed, should also propose ways by which the memories of Africans in the diaspora such as Maya Angelou, George Padmore, W.E.B. Dubois, Mohammed Ali, and Pele could be honoured.

He said he was optimistic that the move would generate interest and boost the desire to visit these sites by African-American communities of the Americas and the Caribbeans.

The exhibition

President Akufo-Addo said the exhibition paid homage to the country’s forebears whose toil, blood and sweat won the independence.

“This exhibition showcases many everyday people ranging from market women to farmers without whose contributions our independence would have remained a pipe dream,” he added.

He said the exhibition also put light on statesmen such as Joseph Ephraim, Casely Hayford, Kwabena Sakyi, Paa Grant, and the Big Six, among others.

He entreated the public to visit the place to see the interesting items on display and learn about the nation’s history.

“I pray this exhibition inspires Ghanaians to use their talents and energies to do something in their own small way to boost Ghana’s development in line with the theme of the 60th anniversary: ‘Mobilising for the future,’” he urged.