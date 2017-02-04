Chinese nationals in Ashanti resource children's home

Chinese nationals in the Ashanti Region have presented a number of items and an undisclosed amount of money to the Kumasi Children's Home as part of activities to celebrate the 2017 Chinese New Year Festival.

The items included bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, boxes of bottled water, crates of eggs, tomato purees, soft drinks and assorted biscuits.

Presenting the items, a member of the GuangXi Chamber of Commerce in Ghana, Ms Monica Wei, said the Chinese had been transacting different businesses in Ghana for years and the donation was a way of giving back to society, especially on the occasion of the Chinese New Year Festival.

She called on the Ghanaian government to adopt the best policies in child care and support the Department of Social Welfare to discharge its mandate of child care in the country.

She, however, called on Ghanaians, especially those in the Ashanti Region, to co-exist with the Chinese to strengthen the relationship between Ghana and China.

Appreciation

The Supervisor of the Kumasi Children's Home of the Department of Social Welfare, Mrs Mabel Boamah, expressed her gratitude to the Chinese for the benevolence.

She called on other organisations and groups to emulate the gesture and support the home.

Background

The Chinese took to the streets of Kumasi amid drumming and dancing, with related performances at Anwiankwanta and Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Ms Wei said the celebration of the new Year Festival, according to the Lunar Calendar, symbolised “great power, dignity and auspiciousness.”

She said the festival also indicated “fertility, wisdom and authority” in the running of their businesses.