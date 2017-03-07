China to strengthen aviation sector support

The Chinese Ambassador, Ms Sun Baohong, has pledged her commitment to support Ghana’s aviation sector to become the hub for West Africa. She gave an assurance that China would assist Ghana to establish its national airline to serve as another layer of bond for the two countries.

To that end, Ms Baohong said her office would continue to work to encourage more public-private partnerships (PPPs) among Ghanaian and Chinese companies, such as the African World Airline (AWA) and Sonon Asogli Thermal Plant, to boost the Ghanaian economy.

The Chinese ambassador made the pledge when she paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Aviation, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, where they discussed issues of common interest to Ghana and China.

“AWA is one of the spearheads in carrying out Chinese government's global aviation strategy and this year will witness a significant expansion of its operational capacity and enlargement of network,” she said.

Response

The Aviation minister expressed appreciation to the Chinese ambassador, saying the ministry would develop the country’s airports to promote the image of Ghana across the world.

She said establishing a national airline was one of the priorities of the government, for which consultations were being carried out.