Chief of Jorpanya urges support for government

The Chief of Jorpanya, a division of the Shai-Osudoku Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region, Nene Teidjane Korabo IV, has commended the government for its plan to establish a factory in each district in the country.

He described the strategy as a worthy cause and noted that when it was properly implemented, it would create numerous job opportunities for many of the country’s youth who have completed tertiary, technical and vocational education.

Nene Korabo who was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic at Jorpanya noted the traditional area was endowed with large tracts of land that were good for investment purposes.

He noted further that the area had many tourist attractions, including the famous Shai Hills, and also offered a serene environment for businesses to thrive.

He said the Shai-Osudoku Traditional Council was ready to partner with the government to provide the area with factories, schools and hospitals in order to increase the people’s accessibility to jobs and reduce poverty.

“Chiefs in the traditional area are ready to assist the government to deliver on its promise of bringing jobs to the people,” he said.

He has, under the circumstances, urged chiefs to work closely with the government as it strives to improve the standards of living of the people in the area.

"We are ready to support the government’s noble intentions to create jobs for the youth in order to reduce the high level of unemployment in society,” he added.

Nene Korabo urged the youth in the traditional area to remain calm and develop themselves in readiness to take advantage of development initiatives that the government would introduce in the area.

“At this point in time, it would also be prudent for all political parties to put their differences aside and be united for the development of the country,” he said.

He called on corporate institutions in the country to support the government in its attempts to reduce poverty, improve education and provide jobs for the people.

He expressed the hope that with the right support from the government and a willing attitude on the part of the people, the traditional area would have more infrastructure to add on to the ceramic factory and health post currently in place.