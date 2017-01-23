Channel expertise towards Ghana's development

The President of the Netherlands Alumni Association of Ghana (NAAG) Mr Daniel Asafra Tibu has called on members as well other alumni associations to channel their expertise, knowledge and skills to the development and growth of the country.

He explained that for Ghana to achieve its development targets there was a need to augment the human resource of the country through skills acquired while studying abroad.

Speaking at the inauguration of newly elected executives of NAAG, he said effective participation of members in the association's programmes will help build their capacities and create career advancement opportunities.

"We also envisage building bridges between us and other like-minded alumni association both within and without to build synergy for development," he said.

He advised members to focus their energy on building and re-engineering weak systems and structures that will ensure the sustainability of the association.

The immediate past President of the association Mr Francis B. Avura, encouraged members to network and share ideas on their professional and career development, adding that he is optimistic about the alumnus network surpassing its estimated five thousand members.

For his part, the Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana Mr Ron Riker who is also a NAAG Patron congratulated past and new executive members for taking the initiative to revive and rebuild the alumni association.

He said the alumni associations will set a foothold for a stronger relationship between holland and Ghana.

The Netherlands Alumni Association of Ghana (NAAG) is an Association of Ghanaians who have studied for PhDs, MA, Msc & Diplomas in various Universities and Institutions in the Netherlands.