This is in response to the call by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for corporate entities to support the activities and projects to commemorate Ghana’s 60th anniversary.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has presented a cheque for GH¢2 million to the Ghana@ 60 Planning Committee.

Presenting the cheque to the committee, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, stated that the donation formed part of the corporate social investments of members of the chamber.

He said the role of responsible mining in Ghana’s development could not be underestimated and the anniversary provided a great opportunity to demonstrate the industry’s importance to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

The chamber represents the collective interests of companies involved in mineral exploration, production and processing in Ghana.

The Chief of Staff, Mrs Frema Osei Opare, who received the donation on behalf of the committee, commended member companies of the chamber for supporting the anniversary.

She indicated the government’s commitment to work with the chamber to boost Ghana’s image as the preferred destination for mining in Africa.

The chamber is made up of mineral-producing companies, exploration companies, mine contractors, mine supplies and service support companies as well as research institutions