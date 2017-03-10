CDH Financial Holdings Limited has presented a cheque for GH¢24,000 to support the 10-year Strategic Development Plan of the Ghana Prisons Service, popularly known as “Project Efiase”.

The gesture was in fulfilment of a promise by the Group Chief Executive Officer of CDH, Mr Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee, during the launch of the project to support the initiative.

Last December, the company contributed GH¢20,000 towards the project and has been satisfied with its use.

The latest donation will be channelled into the construction of a wall around the Koforidua Prison to enhance security.

Stigmatisation

Mr Adu-Sarkodee, who made the presentation on behalf of the company, called for a change in attitude towards prisoners in the country.

“As a group of companies, we see inmates differently; we see them as valuable sources of national wealth instead of tagging them as a bunch of criminals who do not deserve to mingle with other people in the society,” he said.

Mr Adu-Sarkodee said when the right environment was provided with adequate resources, prisons would be positioned as an important contributor to national growth and development.

He, therefore, called on other companies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to contribute to the reformation and rehabilitation of prison inmates to make life better for them.

Dignitaries that were present during the donation were executive managers of CDH, the Group Head of Human Resource, Senya Seyena Susu, and the Group Head and acting Head of Corporate Communications, Kwaku Effah Amponsah.

Gratitude

The Director-General of Prisons (DGP), Mr Emmanuel Yao Adzator, expressed gratitude to the management of CDH for the support and assured them that the money would be put to good use.

He called on individuals, organisations and other corporate institutions to emulate the gesture by contributing to the realisation of the project.