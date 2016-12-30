Catholic Archbishop visits Chief Imam

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, the Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, on December 24, 2016, paid a reciprocal visit to the Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu.

Two days before the visit, the Chief Imam had sent a delegation to the Archbishop to check on him, since he (the Chief Imam) had not heard from the Archbishop for a long time.

The Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle had described the initiative of the Chief Imam as very touching and caring.

He said based on that, he, together with other priests, decided to also pay Sheikh Sharabutu a visit.

Other members of the Archbishop’s delegation were the Vicar-General of the Archdiocese, the Very Rev. Fr. Francis Adoboli, the Secretary to the Archbishop, Rev. Fr. Anthony Agnes Adu-Mensah, the Archdiocesan Financial Administrator, Rev Fr. Joseph Arthur, and Rev. Fr Charles Ackon, Archdiocese Protocol Officer.