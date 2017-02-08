Cape Coast Court complex closed for two days

A statement issued and signed in Accra by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Alex B. Poku Acheampong said the court complex would be closed on Wednesday February 8 and Thursday February 9, 2017 and urged court users and the general public to take note.

The Judicial Service has announced the closure of the Cape Coast court complex for two days for an assessment by the Architectural and Engineering Services Company (AESC).

It said the closure had become necessary due to a report received by the Chief Justice on Tuesday February 7, 2017 that the condition of the building, especially, the concrete roof slab requires immediate action.

“Management is inviting AESL to examine the structure to advise on the safety of the building and the various segments of work that need to be done urgently,” the statement said.

The Cape Coast Court Complex which was inaugurated on October 9, 1976, houses nine Courts; comprising the Court of Appeal, three High Courts, two Commercial Courts, two Circuit Courts and a District Court.

