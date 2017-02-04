Canada pledges support for Police

The Canadian High Commission has pledged to assist the Ghana Police Service with technical support and logistical needs.

During a courtesy call on the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, in Accra yesterday, the Canadian High Commissioner, Ms Heather Cameron, urged the Ghana Police Service to “just reach out to us if you have any needs.”

The High Commissioner, the IGP and other members of the Police Management Board had held a meeting to discuss matters of bilateral co-operation.

Relationships

Tracing the relationship between Ghana and Canada to more than a century back, Ms Cameron underscored the need for a strengthened relationship between the two Commonwealth nations as they had each other’s interest to cater for.

She indicated that the Canadian government had made a renewed commitment to peacekeeping in Africa, emphasising that “we will be happy to work with the Ghana Police."

Co-operation

For his part, Mr Asante-Apeatu expressed gratitude to the High Commission for its support to the Service over the years and assuring the officials of Police co-operation.

He solicited the support of the Canadian government in areas such as capacity building for the personnel to enable the Service to build a world class institution capable of delivering a first class service.

Mr Asante-Apeatu also offered to put the services of the Police at the disposal of the High Commission in the fight against trans-national crimes.