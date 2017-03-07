Camfed alumni committed to movement for change

“Countries with more gender equality have better economic growth. Companies with more women leaders perform better. Peace agreements that include women are more durable...”

The above, quote from Ban Ki-moon, the immediate past Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), gives credence to an earlier quote by the renowned Ghanaian educationist, Dr Kwegyir Aggrey, who stated, “If you educate a boy, you educate an individual, but if you educate a girl, you educate a nation.”

As the world prepares to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) which falls on Wednesday, March 8, on the theme: ‘Be Bold For Change’, attention will be focused, among others, on Goal 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which is on the achievement of gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls by 2030.

IWD celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

In spite of the successes that have been chalked up in advancing the cause of women, a lot more needs to be done if the targets set under Goal 5 of the SDGs are to be achieved by 2030. For instance according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2016, the World Economic Forum predicts the gender gap will not close entirely until 2186.

In view of this, around the world, IWD provides an important opportunity for ground breaking action that can truly drive greater change for women.

One movement which is sweeping the country and making a difference in the lives of young women and girls is Camfed Alumnae Association, (Cama).

It is an alumna network of 17,786 young women who have benefitted from support from the Campaign for Female Education (Camfed Ghana), a programme which aims to unlock the potential of young girls who are academically bright yet disadvantaged from rural Ghana, and are united by a commitment to develop themselves and invest the benefits of their education back into their communities.

They support each other through this network, using it as a platform to become agents of change within their communities and beyond. The Cama network is operational in 31 districts of the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Central regions, and has a chapter in the Greater Accra Region.

Cama members are united by a commitment to develop themselves and invest the benefits of their education back into their communities.

To date, Cama members in Ghana have supported over 40,000 children to go to school at primary and secondary levels. Cama members are also leading advocacy programmes to break down barriers for girls and women at community, national and international levels.

Recently, on his visit to Ghana, the British Secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Mr Boris Johnson, met with Cama members Ruth Tawiah, Sandra Brew, Grace Amponsah and Charlotte Owusu-Ansah aged between 19 and 22.

The young women shared with him the transformative power that is unleashed when girls are educated. Ruth adds, “Ours is a passion to give-back and to influence change in our communities.”

Members’ contributions

Individually, Cama members are using the power of one to make a change through community sensitisation programmes in all districts of operation. Major issues on which sensitisation programmes have been undertaken include health, education, sanitation and environment and financial literacy.

Camfed had also implemented the ‘My Better World (MBW)’ programme in schools in some selected districts. The MBW is a well-designed programme for students to have a deeper understanding of themselves in order to influence the life choices and decisions they make.

Collectively, the network also undertakes philanthropic and community service activities in districts to support individuals and institutions. In 2016, the Cama Chapter in the Mfantseman Municipality donated items such as rubber basins, baby cot sheets, bedspreads, children’s playing items, water containers, lamps and hand towels to the children's ward of the Saltpond Municipal Hospital.

As we celebrate IWD, Cama affirms its commitment to continue to be a vehicle for change in communities. Cama members will continue to be advocates for the rights of young women and girls and capacitate communities to lead change.