C4C Homeopathic Hospital to train unemployed nurses for SHSs as health assistants

C4C Homeopathic Hospital, a private hospital in Accra, has entered into an agreement with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Traditional Medicine and Alternative Practice Council (TMAPC) under the Ministry of Health to recruit over 2000 unemployed nurses for further training in homeopathic medicine and post them to the various senior high schools (SHSs) as health assistants.

Under the arrangement, the hospital is expected to train the medical personnel between a period of six months to one year, while the Ministry of Health will absorb them into the over 500 SHSs across the country.

The President of the C4C Group of Companies, the mother company of the C4C Homeopathic Hospital, Dr Michael Kojo Kyeremateng, disclosed this in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra.

Dr Kyeremateng was accompanied by the Marketing Consultant for the company, Mr Charles Nana Debrah.

A letter signed by the Director General of the GES, Mr Jacob M.A. Kor, a copy of which is in the possession of the Daily Graphic, reads in part: “Permission has been granted to C4C Homeopathic Hospital located in Takoradi, Cape Coast and Madina to render free medical outreach services.”

“The medical outreach programme involves free laboratory services, free scanning services, free consultation and the provision of full-time school nurses and doctors to SHSs without efficient nurses or doctors at the expense of the C4C Homeopathic Hospital.”

Reducing unemployment

Dr Kyeremateng said as part of the agreement, the hospital would bear the cost of the monthly salaries and allowances of the health personnel after they had been posted to the sick bays and clinics of the schools.

“Already, a pilot project is being carried out in the Central Region where some health practitioners have been given homeopathy training and offering homeopathic treatments to some students in the area,” he said.

He added that the move was part of the hospital’s initiative to help reduce the unemployment rate among the youth in the country.

For now, Dr Kyeremateng said, the organisation would be seeking parliamentary approval for the concept to be formally adopted in all the schools across the country.

Recruitment

Explaining how the medical practitioners would be recruited, he said they would have to purchase the forms in any of the branches of the hospital in Accra, Takoradi, and Cape Coast.

He stated that those with health training skills from the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) could also apply and be trained in the field.

At the end of the training, he indicated, certificates would be awarded by the hospital in collaboration with the NVTI Ghana, the India Board of Alternative Medicine (Ibam Academy), the TMAPC and the College of Practical Homeopathy in the United Kingdom.

Homeopathic treatment

Dr Kyeremateng also used the opportunity to explain the concept of homeopathic treatment and the need for the nation to make frantic efforts to adopt same.

According to him, it has been medically proven that homeopathic medicine and treatment do not have any side effects and presented the best option to human health.

He cited instances where some Ghanaians had been treated with homeopathic medicines and had recovered without any side effects.

“Recently, a headmaster of one of the schools testified that after he was put on homeopathic treatment for only six months, he has stopped using his orthodox lenses,” he said.

Nana Debrah stated that the C4C Group of Companies had put plans in place to introduce a health insurance scheme that would cover those who seek homeopathic health care.