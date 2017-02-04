Businessman held for fraud

A 35-year-old businessman, Eric Kissi, is in trouble for allegedly defrauding a woman of an amount of GH¢8,000.00 by false pretence. Kissi, who appeared before the Odumase Krobo Circuit Court presided over by Mr Frank Yao Gbeddy, was granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with two sureties to be justified.

The case was adjourned to March 3, 2017 for further hearing.

The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Richmond Akwasi Yeboah, said the complainant, Ms Matilda Siame, dealt in hardware at Akuse while Kissi, also a businessman at Akuse, resided at Ashaiman.

He said in 2014, Kissi collected an amount of GH¢8,000.00 from Matilda with the intention of supplying her with iron rods. He also mentioned that Kissi, after collecting the money, failed to supply Matilda with the iron rods as promised and all attempts made by her to either retrieve the money or get the rods supplied failed.

The prosecutor said Matilda eventually lodged a complaint with the police and the accused was arrested.

During police investigation, ASP Yeboah said, Kissi admitted the offence and said he had deposited the money with a company in Tema to supply him with the goods, but he was yet to receive the goods in order to also supply to the complainant.