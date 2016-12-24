Businesses give package to widows in Tarkwa-Nsuaem

About 105 widows in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality in the Western Region have been presented with bags of rice and edible oil valued at GH¢30,000 for them to celebrate the Christmas joyfully with their families.

A Tarkwa-based distributor of MTN products in the region, Sametro Group of Companies, identified widows as a vulnerable group in society and, therefore, decided five years ago to come to their aid during Christmas to reduce their sorrows.

Social responsibility

The company and MTN have so far spent over GH¢110,000 on this particular humanitarian programme as part of their annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) for the needy women.

The Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tarkwa and Space FM, a local radio station, were collaborators of this kind gesture.

The General Manager of Sametro, Mr John Amstrong Asabil Etroo, told the Daily Graphic that his outfit carefully assessed those widows who needed to be supported by giving out forms for them to provide some valuable information, based on which they were either picked or dropped.

For instance, he indicated that those who were found to have children who were capable of taking very good care of them were not selected, saying the emphasis was on those who really needed assistance.

Preaching

In a brief biblical interaction with the mothers before the distribution process, Rev. Emmanuel Lord Quaicoe urged the beneficiaries to embrace the word of God and Jesus Christ as the only means to console them.

"Do not continue to think about your departed husbands but rather accept Jesus Christ as your personal saviour and comforter forever," Rev. Quaicoe advised.