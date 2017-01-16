Burial rites for Asantehemaa underway (PHOTOS)

Thousands of mourners are expected to file past her remains at the Manhyia Palace where she has been laid in state.

The four-day burial rites (doteyie) for the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II is underway.

A fetish priest displaying at the burial of the late Asantehemaa at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi Monday morning

She will be buried on Thursday night at the Breman Royal Mausoleum (Ban mu) after a brief stopover at the Bantama Royal Mausoleum (Ban mu) where some traditional rites will be performed.

Offinsomanhene, Nana Wiafe Akenten arriving at the grounds

At the barber's; women from the royal household getting their hair cut for Dansikran

Before burial, there will be a two-hour church service at the Manhyia Palace grounds (dwabirem) on Thursday.

On Sunday, a church service was held at the Manhyia Palace. In attendance was former President John Agyekum Kufuor.