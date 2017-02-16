Buipe Bridge to be closed for repair works Friday

It has also indicated that the bridge will be closed from 2pm to 6am and only vehicles weighing up to 20 tons will be allowed to cross the bridge between the hours of 6am to 2pm, each day during the period of the repair works.

The Ghana Highway Authority has announced the closure of the Buipe Bridge in the Northern Region to vehicular traffic from Friday, February 17 to Wednesday, March 8, 2017 to enable emergency repair works.

It has consequently advised motorists travelling to and from the Northern region to use the following alternative routes:

North bound (travelling from the south towards Tamale)

Route: Kumasi – Techiman – Wenchi – Sawla – Fufulso Junction – Tamale

South bound (travelling from Tamale towards the south)

Route: Tamale – Fufulso Junction – Sawla – Wenchi – Techiman

A statement signed the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta, said “The Ministry recognises the strategic importance of the bridge as it facilitates the movement of goods and people to and from the northern parts of the country [and] duly appreciate the inconveniences the closure will pose to the motoring and travelling public.”

“The Ministry will ensure that the repair works are carried out diligently so that the works will be completed on time to ease the inconveniences associated with the works,” it added.

It further appealed for the co-operation of all stakeholders in its quest to ensure the structural integrity of the bridge and also to protect life and property.

“Motorists are advised to adhere to directional and safety signs that will be made available at appropriate locations on the corridor. As the adage, the best drivers are aware that they must beware. Let remember that safety first and ‘normal speed meet every need,’” the statement added.