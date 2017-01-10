Build good foundation for success- Prof. Adei urges youth

A former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has asked young people in the country to build a good spiritual and social foundation that will guarantee their success in the future.

He said all important decisions towards a person’s success in the future were supposed to be made at a younger age to serve as a guideline.

Prof. Adei was speaking at the opening of the Mighty Gents Conference in Accra on Monday. The two-day conference for teens is being organised by Compassion International Ghana (CIA), a non-governmental organisation, focused on child care and education.

The model

According to Prof. Adei, having a good attitude, believing in Christ and being disciplined were critical factors that every growing child must espouse to build a good foundation.

“One of the reasons ex-President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government lost the 2016 Election is the use of abusive words by young people in his administration,” he said.

In light of this, he urged the youth to be mindful of their character and in particular, their speeches, which could destroy them.

Set example

Speaking on the theme: “Be thou an example,” Prof. Adei advised the youth not to allow anybody to look down on them because they were young but they should be encouraged to set good examples that would help them gain respect from society at all times.

He urged the youth to shun immoral acts because they did not bring any benefit to their lives.

Assurance

Launching the conference, the Country Director of the CIA, Mr Padmore Agyapong, said the organisation would continue to nurture the future of young people in the country to become better citizens.

For his part, the Vice Chancellor of the Valley View University (VVU), Professor Daniel Bediako, charged parents and guardians to make life better for children.

He said the future of the youth would be determined based on how positive their aspirations were.

The conference

The event brought together young men from across the regions to educate them on the need and ways one could become a better person.

Topics such as “The devotional life of a Christian young man,” “Understanding and handling your sexuality”, “Social media and technology”, were discussed to usher the young ones into a promising life.