Book on parenting launched in Accra

A book on parenting, “Arrows in the Hands of Parents,” was launched in Accra last Saturday with a call on parents to stop chasing money at the expense of the godly upbringing of their children.

“Parents must not chase Mammon to allow demons to chase their children,” the author Pastor Jones Boakye, said at the launch.

The book, the third by the author who is also a relational and parenting coach, provides information on the purpose of children and how parents ought to nurture them for the realisation of their full potential.

Pastor Boakye, who is also a pastor of the Winners Church Ghana and the Founder of the Youth Creativity Network (YCN), urged parents to endeavour to understand the purpose of children in order not to abuse them.

“Children can be a blessing or thorns in the flesh of parents, depending on how you mould them,” Pastor Boakye said.

He urged benevolent organisations and individuals to support his efforts as he coached the youth to be responsible adults through his school, book, village and other ministries.

He paid tribute to the Head of the Winners Church Ghana, Bishop George Adjeman, for the opportunities he had given him and for his mentorship.

He also thanked businessman Abusuapanin Siisi Crentsil for his financial support and advice.

Knowledge needed

Launching the book, Bishop Adjeman dwelt on the Bible passage of Proverbs 24: 5 to emphasise the strength of a wise man and a man that found knowledge.

He said the book would provide the knowledge needed to dispel the darkness surrounding parenting in society.

Children as arrows

In his address, Dr David Yao Mensah, an entrepreneur said arrows tended to go further distances than what an archer intended.

In a similar vein, he said children were the arrows, and with the right knowledge, understanding, training and nurturing, parents (the archers) could set their children on a progressive course in life better than what parents had achieved themselves.

“Thus, we are to mentor children for them to achieve what we could not achieve,” Dr Mensah said.

The first copy of the book, with a framed citation of appreciation, was presented to Abusuapanin Siisi Crentsil, who bought it for GH¢5,000.