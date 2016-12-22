Birim South Assembly undertakes 54 projects in 4 years

Birim South District Assembly in the Eastern Region has, from 2012 to 2016, established 54 development projects in the district.

The projects include classrooms, dormitory blocks and staff bungalows for basic, junior and senior high schools, as well as mechanised boreholes and hand-dug wells.

Other projects are markets, Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compounds and community information centres. The assembly has also renovated offices of decentralised departments and community centres, as well as refurbished the offices of the Bureau of National Investigations at Oda.

The communities in which the development projects are sited include Akyem Achiase, Akyem Swedru, Akyem Aperade, Awisa, Oforikrom, Aduasa, Atuntumirem, Bebianiha and Kroboase.

The Birim South District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Emmanuel Kwakye, disclosed this at a news conference at Akyem Awisa last Friday after leading media practitioners on an inspection tour of some of the projects.

He said the projects were undertaken with funding from the assembly’s share of the Common Fund as well as finances from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), District Development Fund, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Japanese and Chinese Embassies.

Mr Kwakye stressed that with the support of the core staff of the district assembly, the assembly had moved from the 144th position on the district assemblies’ league table to 23rd nationwide and jumped to the fourth position on that of the Eastern Region.

He specifically commended the former District Coordinating Director of the area, Mr Antwi Boasiako, who has now been transferred to the Birim Central Municipal Assembly at Akyem Oda, for his immense contribution to the attainment of the feat.

Touching on employment generation, Mr Kwakye said 200 youth in the district had been recruited under the National Youth Employment Programme.

He expressed concern about the low revenue generation from the assembly’s local sources of revenue due to lack of large markets in the area.

The DCE was grateful to the two Members of Parliament in the district, namely Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko and Mr Robert Kwasi Amoah, for their cooperation even though they were from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).