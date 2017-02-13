Bimbilla chieftaincy clash death toll now 11

There was an exchange of gunfire between two feuding factions in the 10-year-old protracted chieftaincy conflict in the Northern Regional town last Thursday.

One more person has died from last week’s Bimbilla mayhem bringing the total death toll to eleven, the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh has said.

Two persons were initially reported dead but the security forces deployed to the area to maintain law and order found eight additional dead bodies.

ASP Tetteh said the latest casualty was someone who was on admission at the hospital.

In a radio interview on Class FM, the police spokesperson expressed concern about the publication of photos of dead people from the mayhem on social media saying it was “offensive and against ethics of journalism.”

He therefore urged those posting pictures of the dead on social media to discontinue the act.

Social and economic activities have since come to a standstill at Bimbilla, after calm was restored to the town at the weekend.

