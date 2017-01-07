“Fellow citizens, you must be the presenter of the change. The change we have voted for will have to start with each of us as individuals. We can start with little changes in our individual attitudes and practices. The change can and should start now and with us as individuals,” he said at his investiture as the 5 th President of the 4 th Republic of Ghana Saturday morning.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians to be the change they desire for themselves and the country at large.

According to President Akufo-Addo, although Ghana has witnessed a consistent period of development, her founding fathers “would be disappointed if they came today and saw the level of development we have achieved in 60 years of independence.”

He therefore charged citizens to take up the task and be the catalyst of change in their own small ways.

“I ask you to be citizens and not spectators, citizens and not subjects, responsible citizens building your communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done,” he stated.

Quoting Galatians 6 verse 9 of the Bible, President Akufo-Addo noted, “let us not become weary in doing good for at the proper time we will reap the harvest if we do not give up.”

He further expressed optimism in the people of Ghana saying, “Ghanaians at home and abroad will rise to the occasion, we always do. It will require sacrifice but it can be done. Others have done it, so can we. Our best days still lie ahead…Now we must do the work the season demands.”

