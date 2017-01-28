BCI lauds donor community for support

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr (Mrs) Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has commended BCI’s partners and the donor community for their immeasurable assistance towards healthcare delivery in the country.

Dr Wiafe, while reviewing operations of the just-ended year, singled out for commendation the United States based Direct Relief as the single largest benefactor for shipping container loads of assorted life-saving medicines. The items were donated to teaching hospitals, polyclinics and other health centres across the country.

“Direct Relief has been of immense help to this country through the various medicines and hospital consumables they shipped down to us all year round. They were phenomenal in 2016 in particular, given the frequency and volumes of donations which cut-across all medical conditions for our health care institutions,” she said, adding, “Direct Relief and their partners gave meaning and expression to affordable health care for all.”

Presentation

In a related development, Dr Wiafe, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the facility, has presented the first consignment of drugs donated by Direct Relief this year to some health institutions this year.

The breast surgeon charged the beneficiaries to maintain the level of integrity BCI was noted for in the clearing and distribution of the drugs. She also implored them to ensure the drugs were not sold to the public.

“We continue to receive these consignments because we adhere strictly to the standards and tenets of our donors and I implore you not to do anything to the contrary, which would invariably affect the poorest of the poor, our intended target,” Dr Wiafe stated.