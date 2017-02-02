Bawumia pays tribute to Kwabena Boadu; describes him as key architect of NPP’s victory (video)

Boadu died during the electioneering campaign last year in the Upper West region through an electrocution in a hotel room.

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to the late Kwabena Boadu, his press aide who died a few weeks to last year’s general elections, describing him as “irreplaceable.”

He would be laid in state at 9am in front of the State House ahead of burial on Saturday February 4, 2017.

In a video tribute posted on Facebook, the Vice President described Boadu as a sharp minded person who was his confidant.



Below is a transcribed version of Dr Bawumia’s tribute

It is very difficult to talk about Kwabena Boadu in the past tense because it is a situation that I am still trying to come to terms with.

Kwabena Boadu was a colleague, when I met him, he came to work as my press aide, and very quickly our relationship evolved, he became a friend, he became a confidant, he became a younger brother and we drew closer and closer through the years.

He was so instrumental to so many things I did from 2011 when we got together.

He is a very very very hard sharp minded person, he is brilliant actually. For someone who got trained as a political scientist, his understanding of economics over the years evolved to really something that was quite nice to see.

He had a solid understanding, he edited a lot of my papers, drafted me the speeches, I don’t ever think that void can be filled, his passing is a major major loss not only to me but to our party and to the country.

Such brilliant minds are the minds we need to grow this country. He worked hard for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to win this election and in fact, he was one of the key architects of our election victory, he was a strategist, he was consumed by his work.

In fact the morning he died, he worked and sent me something around 6:18 that very morning, he emailed me a piece of work he had done, he was highly effective and had a very good sense of humour and he was very quiet.

I will really miss Kwabena, he is irreplaceable quite frankly, and I do really miss him.

I know he is smiling in heaven for what he has been able to get the NPP to achieve and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to achieve, and myself as well in a supporting role, he is really going to be missed. May his soul rest in peace until we meet again.

