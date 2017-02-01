Bawumia inspects damage at Parliament House

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Wednesday morning paid a visit to Parliament House to inspect extent of damage caused by Tuesday night’s rains.

Accompanying the Vice President was the National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah.

The roofing sheets of the Parliament House were ripped off Tuesday night by a rainstorm that hit parts of Accra.

The Vice President was taken round the facility by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye and other members of the House.

Water leaked into the chamber of Parliament on Tuesday night, forcing the Minority members to go out in the middle of deliberation of the Local Governance (Amendment Bill 2017).

