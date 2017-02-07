Bantama Presby launches 60th anniversary

A youth group suspected to be activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tamale Metropolis yesterday attacked the staff of the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) in the Northern Region.

The staff members were also taken hostage for close to an hour until police personnel were despatched to the offices to bring the situation under control.

A joint police and military reinforcement team was also despatched to the place to beef up security at the yard.

Account

According to an eyewitness who spoke with the Daily Graphic on condition of anonymity, the youth, numbering more than 15, entered the SADA compound at about 10:00a.m, locked the main entrance and then proceeded to the various offices in the block to sack the workers so that they could lock the offices.

The workers, who were dismayed by the activities of the angry youth, had to run helter-skelter for safety.

However, the police from the Riot Control Unit, who were deployed to the place, had to scale over the fence wall into the compound to confront the youth and secure the place.

The police, however, after an engagement with the youth, were able to unlock the main entrance in order to allow the stranded staff to walk out safely.

The angry youth also seized and smashed the phones of some staff who attempted to film them during the seizure.

Similarly, some of the staff members who attempted to demand explanations from the youth were assaulted in the process.

Security

In an interview, the National Network Coordinator for the West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP), Mr Albert Yilyang, expressed worry over the development and suggested that appointment to such offices should be based on merit and not political affiliations in order to prevent such attacks in future.

According to him, because people had the perception that appointment to such institutions was political, it often inspired opposition party activists to attack such offices whenever there was change of government.

He expressed worry that if such behaviours were not checked, it would lead to a situation where unqualified persons would manage state institutions.

Confrontations

The Corporate Affairs Manager of SADA, Mr Sam Dansin, told the Daily Graphic that the situation degenerated into chaos when the police personnel tried to protect lives and property at the facility.

He said it was the reinforcement team of police and military that helped to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, all the staff members at the facility have deserted the place leaving the compound under the control of the joint police and military personnel.

Investigations

However, the Northern Regional Police Command has asked persons who were assaulted during the process to cooperate with the police in investigation to identify the perpetrators.

In a related development, the offices of the Tamale Metro National Health Insurance Scheme, Sagnarigu and the Tamale Metro Youth Employment Agency were locked up last Friday by some alleged NPP supporters.